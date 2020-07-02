CFCI awards third round of grants for local COVID-19 relief efforts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 12 local organizations will share $52,000 in financial support from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) for their efforts to help those affected by COVID-19.
This is the third wave of grants the foundation has released. 11 of the 12 organizations are based out of Peoria while Illinois Ability Sports is based in Mason County.
The list of recipients and amounts of financial support:
- Crittenton Centers – Essential items for children (diapers, formula, etc.) – $5,000
- Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois – Food, hygiene items, and PPE for clients – $5,000
- Junior League Peoria – Grocery/meal kits for partner agencies including Dream Center Peoria, Phoenix Community Development Services, and Neighborhood House) – $5,000
- Peoria Friendship House – Food pantry needs, hygiene items, and childcare services – $5,000
- Peoria Grown – Additional fresh produce at fruit stands with new community partners – $5,000
- Peoria Public Schools, District 150 – Jet pack supplies and data plans to provide internet access for PPS students – $5,000
- Peoria Public Schools Foundation – Safety sacks for students with required PPE – $5,000
- Teen Challenge Peoria – Housing needs for men including utilities and other essential items – $5,000
- The Salvation Army – Peoria – Support for food for the men’s shelter – $5,000
- Pilgrims’ Progress – Food pantry needs including food, PPE, and additional equipment – $3,000
- GLOW – Food and essential item delivery to program participants – $2,000
- Illinois Ability Sports – Weekend feeding program for children in Mason county – $2,000
