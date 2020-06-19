CFCI gives out the second wave of recovery grants to local organizations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) awarded the second round of grants totaling $69,825 to multiple local organizations.

Funds for the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund grants come from the Caterpillar Foundation, the Charles S. and Millicent P. Brown Family Foundation, Homefield Energy, Compeer Financial, and Hasselberg Grebe Snodgrass Urban & Wentworth. Those receiving financial aid from the recovery funds are:

Heart of Illinois United Way – $10,000

Ask and Ye Shall Receive – $5,000

Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center – $5,000

Center for Prevention of Abuse – $5,000

Dream Center Peoria – $5,000

Family Core – $5,000

Junior League Peoria – $5,000

Neighborhood House – $5,000

Pediatric Resource Center – $5,000

Pilgrims’ Progress – $5,000

The Salvation Army-Peoria – $5,000

Phoenix Community Development Services – $4,825

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – $3,000

Illinois Ability Sports – $2,000

