CFCI gives out the second wave of recovery grants to local organizations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) awarded the second round of grants totaling $69,825 to multiple local organizations.
Funds for the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund grants come from the Caterpillar Foundation, the Charles S. and Millicent P. Brown Family Foundation, Homefield Energy, Compeer Financial, and Hasselberg Grebe Snodgrass Urban & Wentworth. Those receiving financial aid from the recovery funds are:
- Heart of Illinois United Way – $10,000
- Ask and Ye Shall Receive – $5,000
- Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center – $5,000
- Center for Prevention of Abuse – $5,000
- Dream Center Peoria – $5,000
- Family Core – $5,000
- Junior League Peoria – $5,000
- Neighborhood House – $5,000
- Pediatric Resource Center – $5,000
- Pilgrims’ Progress – $5,000
- The Salvation Army-Peoria – $5,000
- Phoenix Community Development Services – $4,825
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – $3,000
- Illinois Ability Sports – $2,000
