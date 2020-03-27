Chabad of Peoria offers Seder to go meals for Passover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This year, many people will celebrate Passover and host their Seder dinners in a different way due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, people can order Seder to go boxes from Chabad of Peoria that have all the essentials needed to celebrate at home.

Passover, an eight day celebration, begins on the evening of Wednesday, April 8.

The holiday is usually spent with family and friends and is a celebration of freedom.

Rabbi Langsam, the executive director for the Chabad Jewish Center of Peoria and Bradley University, says despite this year’s restrictions, they’re still encouraging people to celebrate.

“Although we are isolated in our own homes, we are still supposed to celebrate the holiday in a joyful way. And thank god that we can actually celebrate the holiday,” said Rabbi Langsam.

The deadline to place an order for a Seder to go meal is Tuesday, March 31. Orders can be placed online.