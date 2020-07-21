Chad Grimm announces candidacy for Illinois 92nd State Rep. Seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Farmers Insurance agent, Chad Grimm announced his candidacy for the Illinois 92nd State representative seat Monday.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth (D) currently holds that role. In 2012, he attempted to challenge Gordon-Booth. However, Grimm was removed from the ballot by the Peoria County Officers Electoral Board.

Grimm also ran on the libertarian ticket for the Governor of Illinois in 2014, opposing former governor Bruce Rauner.

Grimm said he had no thoughts of running for office earlier this year. “It was nowhere on my radar, but at a certain point when you see the state of your state decline and you see very weak leadership somewhere as a citizen you’re obligated to get up and help anywhere that you can,” he said.

You can watch the candidacy announcement in its entirety in the video below.