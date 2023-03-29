PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime rivals Illinois State University and Bradley University went head-to-head today to try and give the most blood.

Challenge on 74 helps bring in blood donors to help bolster the American Red Cross blood supply.

This couldn’t have come at a better time — according to regional communications manager Brian Williamsen, who says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

“It’s just so important that we have volunteer blood donors,” he says. “Blood cannot be manufactured — the only way that the blood is available is through the people you see behind me right now who are donating their time, donating their blood to potentially help save lives.”

The need for blood is constant… so each donor received a free t-shirt for their generous lifesaving gift.

Donating is important to Jacob Weinberg because he says his parents always instilled in him to help others in need.

The aspiring doctor says he thinks its good that they joined ISU in this friendly competition.

“I feel privileged I have the ability to donate blood because they’re a lot of people that unfortunately due to illness can’t donate blood or they’re the ones that need my blood,”

says Weinberg. “So the fact that I’m standing on two legs and able to come here today… it’s awesome.”

The president of Bradley’s Red Cross Club, says he thinks it’s fantastic this has become an annual tradition and so many students stepped up to take part.