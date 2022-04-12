MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County business leaders were provided an update today on how the county is performing.

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce held its first installment of its ‘state of’ series. Tuesday morning the county administrator and board chairman telling local business leaders McLean County is in a good shape.

“The county is in fantastic fiscal shape so we highlighted that, but more importantly we highlighted our relationships with many of our boards,” said administrator Cassy Taylor.

Taylor highlighted a $129 million budget which includes $15.3 million in American Rescue plan funding. Those funds are being used on new election equipment, a mobile van clinic, and $5 million to address clean drinking water in rural towns.

“I think you need to get to basics and clean water is a right all of our McLean County citizens deserve,” Taylor said.

Board chairman John McIntyre says the county’s also updating its mental health action plan.

“It’s a guide to help us provide additional services for people who are suffering from behavioral and mental illnesses,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre also touted the county’s redistricting of maps, which happens every 10 years following the census. Their process included three groups of eight democrats and republicans and didn’t include any current board members to avoid gerrymandering.

“It was non-partisan, just people who aren’t involved with politics at all and I’m very proud of that. I think it’s been a good thing and maybe it can set a precedent for other organizations within the state including the state,” McIntyre said.

The county’s Public Building Commission also plans on updating elevators at the law and justice center and McLean County History Museum and redesigning the county’s animal shelter.

The chamber will hold three other ‘state of’ series and will feature state elected officials, congressmen, and the mayors of Bloomington and Normal.