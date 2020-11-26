Change of plans: Families adjust Thanksgiving traditions during pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Families in central Illinois are adjusting to a different kind of Thanksgiving this year.

It’s a holiday centered around bringing family together to eat a big meal. And while this isn’t the first time the pandemic put a damper on holiday traditions, A Hy-Vee shopper shares she originally planned to go to Colorado to visit her family, but because of rising COVID-19 cases, she is staying home.

Lisa Roberts wants to remind people this pandemic will not last forever.

“It’s a little dishearten that we are not able to see our extended family,” Roberts said. “We can all get through this together. We just have to keep the faith and know we have to stay strong and look to the future for better things to come our way.”

Roberts said she made the right decision to stay home because those family members recently tested positive for COVID-19.