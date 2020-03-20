Change.org petition asks Illinois State University to offer a Pass/Fail Option

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A Illinois State University student has started a petition on change.org to offer a pass/fail option for online classes due to COVID-19.

The Petition was started by Ilinois State University Finance Major Dylan Hunnel. Hunnel said he started the petition due to concern for his friends.

“I started this petition out of concern for friends and peers who are struggling with their anxiety and other mental health issues as a result of the sudden disruption in life from COVID-19,” Hunnel said.

Hunnel said he is worried some students might have difficulty with classes without access to many of the University academic services that help the student succeed on campus.

Media Relations Director for ISU Eric Jome said the university is aware of the petition.

“Illinois State University is working diligently to deliver coursework to our students amidst the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. We realize this move away from face-to-face instruction to online and alternative class delivery methods is a seismic shift from our normal way of operating. We realize that this shift is stressful for students and faculty members alike. University administrators are aware of the petition and continue to examine the issue in light of these circumstances,” Jome said.

