Change Peoria launches New Normal Initiative, campaign aimed at increasing voter turnout

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About 71% of registered voters turned out for November’s Presidential election. But that was not the case for February’s local primary, where only 16% of registered voters in Peoria County voted.

Change Peoria is a self-proclaimed grassroots political organization founded in 2015. According to Executive Director Ryan Hidden, they started as a coalition supporting Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign. He said they switched gears five years ago to follow Sanders’ messages about local civic engagement.

“A lot of people organize around national and state-wide issues, but there’s not often somebody locally here working on different issues,” Hidden said.

After the local primary election, voter turnout became the group’s main focus. Just more than a week ago, they launched a new campaign aimed at doing just that, called the New Normal Initiative (NNI).

Chama St. Louis, who ran for mayor of Peoria, is the Campaign Director for NNI.

“The goal is to figure out why 70,000 stayed home and did not participate in the primary election,” St. Louis said. “And not too many more than that is expected to participate in the general.”

St. Louis is a former board member for Change Peoria and said the campaign was her idea.

“My campaign slogan was ‘A New Normal,’ when I was running, so I came up with the New Normal Initiative that really just focuses in on the voter engagement aspect,” St. Louis said.

She also said that with the current political climate, focusing on areas of need still contributes to voter engagement.

“[We are] really trying to assess what people are interested in, what they’re passionate about, what moves them, and what would make them want to participate in our democracy,” St. Louis said.

St. Louis said the NNI will focus on community engagement through social media, phone calls and safe events.