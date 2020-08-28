Changes coming to Peoria Public Schools summer lunch program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools is changing the way kids get lunches.

Starting Monday, students will have their pick of 22 distributing sites. The district dropped four lunch locations that previously served kids.

Those no longer serving include; Washington, Woodruff, Valeska, and Knoxville.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin Kherat said each child will need a school ID.

“The meals will be served at the front entrance of the building, and the good thing is families can pick up meals at actually any site that’s serving,” said Kherat.

“We’re looking forward to monitoring and making adjustments if we have to pull in partners and add additional sites.”

Kherat said staff will be on hand at locations to assist with student IDs. The middle schools will serve between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., high schools will distribute food from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

