Changes could soon be coming to Peoria’s Glen Oak Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with the Peoria Park District are hoping to make improvements to Glen Oak Park to accommodate for new needs within the community.

At Wednesday night’s board of trustees meeting, a recommendation was made to the board for six areas of improvement, which include removing the fence and barbed wire around the amphitheater space, as well as replacing the wooden tricentennial playground with a new all-inclusive playground.

The other areas of improvement include adding two new picnic shelters, three new half-basketball courts, and finally, removing the existing band shell, and replacing it with a more modern update.

Executive Director Emily Cahill said the park has been a staple within the community for a long time and needs to be able to serve everyone moving forward.

“We need to be able to open up some of those spaces. We need to modernize some of the experiences there, and we need to make sure that we are serving our public to the best possible levels that we can,” said Cahill.

At the board’s Sep. 29 meeting, the board will vote to approve moving forward with these changes, however they emphasize that this will not be a final vote, but rather a vote to move forward with focusing on these specific projects.