Charges dropped against Peoria County Sheriff Deputy accused of illegally possessing steroids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The case against a Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy who was accused of illegally possessing anabolic steroids has been dropped Thursday afternoon.

According to court records, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against former Deputy Adam King, 38, during a hearing at the Peoria County Circuit Court.

King was charged with possession of testosterone cypionate with intent to deliver after the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation for what they previously called an “off-duty conduct.” in May 2019.

Court records show King allegedly possessed the drugs from Feb. 22, 2018, to Feb. 22, 2019. In November 2019, King resigned from the sheriff’s department.