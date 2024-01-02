BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man faces up to five years in prison after being charged last week in connection with a fatal traffic accident this past fall.

Kameron D. Major, 28, had been charged in the traffic division of McLean County Circuit Court but those charges were dismissed and new felony counts filed in connection with a Sept. 24, 2023, accident that killed 27-year-old Travaye D. Clayton.

Major stands charged with reckless homicide, obstruction of justice and two traffic citations. The most serious, the reckless homicide, carries a possible two-to-five year prison term. Major, who is free on bond, is set to be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 19.

Just after 3:20 a.m. Sept. 24, Bloomington police were called to the 1800 block of Springfield Road on a report of a single vehicle accident. Major allegedly fled the scene shortly after the accident.

The car was ablaze when officers arrived and after the fire was extinguished, Clayton, of Bloomington, was found inside, according to Bloomington police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated Clayton died from inhalation injuries and thermal burns due to a car striking a tree and catching fire, according to Coroner Kathy Yoder’s office.

Major was caught not long after he fled the burning vehicle as a police dog was able to track him to a nearby wooded area.