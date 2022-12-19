PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria drivers saw the average gas price per gallon fall for the sixth week in a row, dropping 12.3 cents per gallon to an average of $3.37 a gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey, the cheapest gas price in Peoria on Sunday was listed at $2.99 per gallon, while the highest price was 80 cents higher at $3.79 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Peoria area are 60.4 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and 6.4 cents per gallon lower than this day in 2021.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $2.64 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $4.99, a difference of $2.35 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.25 per gallon, 17 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $3.42.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g Monday.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

The price of diesel also declined by 14.1 cents in the last week and is averaging $4.77 nationally.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.