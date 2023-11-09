EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It’s once again that time of year for the East Peoria’s Festival of Lights.

Below is a list of upcoming events for the annual tradition:

Festival of Lights Queen Pageant

Sunday, Nov. 12: Come to the pageant and see who will be crowned queen of the East Peoria Festival of Lights.

Par-A-Dice Hotel Ballroom

Parade of Lights

Saturday, Nov. 18: For the 39th year, watch as the lighted East Peoria Festival of Lights floats glide along East Washington and Taylor streets.

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland Opens

Friday, Nov. 24: After your Black Friday shopping, take a trip through the lights of Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. Today is the opening night for the drive-through display.

Admission is: