EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It’s once again that time of year for the East Peoria’s Festival of Lights.
Below is a list of upcoming events for the annual tradition:
Festival of Lights Queen Pageant
Sunday, Nov. 12: Come to the pageant and see who will be crowned queen of the East Peoria Festival of Lights.
Par-A-Dice Hotel Ballroom
Parade of Lights
Saturday, Nov. 18: For the 39th year, watch as the lighted East Peoria Festival of Lights floats glide along East Washington and Taylor streets.
Folepi’s Winter Wonderland Opens
Friday, Nov. 24: After your Black Friday shopping, take a trip through the lights of Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. Today is the opening night for the drive-through display.
Admission is:
- $10 for cars, trucks and vans
- $30 for a small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV and limousine)
- $150 for a full-size charter motor coach