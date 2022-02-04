Check the status of parking bans in Central Illinois here

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Some Central Illinois areas still have parking bans in place following the severe weather earlier in the week.

Below is a list of updates on parking bans in the area:

PEORIA

The City of Peoria’s extended city-wide parking ban ended at 8 a.m. Friday.

BLOOMINGTON

The City of Bloomington’s parking ban will be lifted Friday at 5 p.m.

PEKIN

Officials lifted the parking ban in Pekin at 11 p.m. Thursday.

NORMAL

Leaders have issued a parking ban in Uptown Normal starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials cited the need for complete snow removal from the uptown area. Residents are being asked to move their vehicles off the streets to a driveway, garage, or parking lot.

Those who do not have a driveway or garage are allowed to park their cars in the parking lots of town parks, including but not limited to Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

Police may ticket vehicles parked on the street.

That parking ban will stay active until 8 a.m. Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON

The City of Bloomington issued a snow route parking ban starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, that stays in effect until further notice.

MORTON

The Village of Morton’s snow parking ban ended at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Does your area have a parking ban in place that we missed? Let us know by emailing news@wmbd.com.