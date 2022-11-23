BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A lucky Illinois Lottery player has another reason to be thankful this week.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, a winning $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. in Bloomington.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers of the Nov. 20 evening drawing. The winning numbers were: 9-12-16-33-44.

Freedom Oil will receive a $5,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“The retail bonus couldn’t have been timed more perfectly,” Owner and President of Freedom Oil Company Michael Owens said. “To show our appreciation to our hard-working managers and employees, we plan to add the lottery bonus to our annual Christmas bonus this year – making it a little merrier this holiday season.”

The winner is encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it safe until they are ready to claim their prize, which must be claimed within a year of winning.

The winning ticket was the 28th Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Illinois which won more than $500,000 this year.