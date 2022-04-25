PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular, local pizza place in Peoria announced Monday that it will soon be shutting down.

According to a Facebook post from Cheeze Nuts Brick Oven Pizzeria in Junction City, the restaurant will close on May 1.

The business has been open for the last five years.

“We only have so much time in this world and what you do with it, matters. We have been able to grow and fight and stand for things; bless and help and give so much to people over the last 5 years! I will always appreciate that. However, it is time for me to step away from this industry and move in a different direction.” Cheeze Nuts Brick Oven Pizzeria

The pizzeria’s mobile unit will still be operational.

More information is available on Cheeze Nuts Facebook page and website.