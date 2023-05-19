Grilled Springtime Chicken Salad Wrap

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman of Lutheran Hillside Village

Makes 6 wraps

Salad Ingredients

As Needed Your favorite flour tortilla (10 inches), flavored ones work nice

1 pound Poached or cooked chicken, boned, diced into ½ inch pieces, and chilled

1 Head of Fresh Spinach leaves

1 cup Fresh blueberries, cleaned and patted dry

1 Each Large ripe avocado, diced

½ cup Red pepper, finely diced

½ cup Feta cheese crumbles, (this is optional)

½ cup Celery, finely diced

½ cup Sweet Vidalia or other sweet onion, finely diced

11/4 cup Yogurt –mayo dressing, (recipe follows)

Dressing Ingredients and Procedure

½ cup Low-fat Greek yogurt, plain

¾ cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Agave

2 tablespoons Fresh basil, torn or chopped

2 tablespoons Rice vinegar, seasoned (Can substitute 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice)

To taste Salt and freshly ground pepper

*Mix all ingredients in a non-metallic bowl and chill for 30 minutes.

Procedure and Presentation

Chill and mix the yogurt and mayonnaise with the agave, basil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all the salad ingredients except the avocados and the blueberries. Gently fold in the dressing and then then the avocados and blueberries at the very end. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Lay the flour tortilla down and place a few spinach leaves in the center.

Next spoon some of the chicken salad onto the center of the tortilla on top of the lettuce. Lovingly fold up one of the sides inward about 2 inches. Next, roll the tortilla from one side to the other like a burrito.

Place the wrap in a pre-heated panini grill and cook until just heated through. Alternately you may lightly butter the wrap and prepare it like you would a grilled cheese sandwich in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cut in half and serve.

You can also make it as a chilled or grilled sandwich instead of your favorite Bread!