Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich with Scallion and Garlic Mayonnaise

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients

6 each English muffin, toasted

1 cup Garlic-Chive mayonnaise, the recipe follows

6 each Skinless and boneless chicken thighs

4 tablespoons Spicy brown sugar rub, the recipe follows

½ each Small head of Iceberg lettuce

1 small Red onion, sliced

6 ounces Olive oil

8 ounces Buffalo chicken wing sauce, red, pick your favorite brand, can substitute BBQ

As needed Fresh sliced tomato

Optional Sliced American cheese

Spicy Brown Sugar Rub

1/3 cup Brown sugar

2 ½ tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

1 ½ tablespoons Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

– Mix all ingredients and store them in an airtight container.

Scallion and Garlic Mayonnaise

½ cup Olive oil mayonnaise, store-bought is fine

1 teaspoon Fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon Fresh garlic, minced or smashed

2 tablespoons Fresh chives, chopped

As Desired Salt and pepper

– Mix all ingredients in a bowl and chill before service.

Chicken Sandwich Preparation and Procedure

Place the chicken thighs in a bowl and lightly toss with olive oil and then generously season and rub them with spicy brown sugar rub. Place them in the refrigerator and allow them to rest for 15-30 minutes. Preheat your grill or a large skillet to medium-high heat. If using a skillet, add olive oil to the bottom and allow to heat until it begins to “shimmer”. Place the thighs on the grill or skillet and cook them turning as needed until done or reaching an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Baste with the buffalo sauce and keep cooking until the sauce is heated, (approximately another minute). Remove from the heat and assemble the sandwich.

Preparation and Presentation

Dress one side of the English muffin with the mayonnaise and set aside. Starting with the other side place the chicken thigh, cheese, (if desired), lettuce, red onion, sliced tomato, and crown with the dressed muffin top. Enjoy immediately and salute an American Favorite!