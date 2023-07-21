The Hollywood Brown Derby Cobb Salad

As presented by Executive Chef Mark Shoopman of Lutheran Hillside Village.

The Hollywood Brown Derby was opened on Valentine’s Day in 1929 on Hollywood at Vine Street. It was the dining destination for the Hollywood elite and is credited as the birthplace of the Cobb Salad, which was said to have been hastily arranged from leftovers by owner Bob Cobb for showman and theater owner Sid Grauman. In the I Love Lucy episode featuring William Holden at the Brown Derby, Holden orders a Cobb Salad.

Makes enough to serve 4

Salad Ingredients

1/2 head Iceberg lettuce

1/2 bunch Watercress

1 each Small bunch of curly endive

1/2 head Romaine lettuce

2 Tbsp. Minced chives

2 – 4 ounce Chicken breast, cooked, diced into small cubes

6 each Bacon strips, cooked and diced

1 each Avocado, peeled and diced

2 each Medium sized tomatoes, chopped and seeded

3 each Hard-cooked eggs, peeled and diced

½ cup Roquefort cheese crumbled, (you can substitute your favorite blue-veined cheese)

Brown Derby Dressing Ingredients and Procedure

1/4 cup red wine vinegar 3/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons Sugar 1 teaspoon Freshly squeezed lemon juice 3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, (more if desired)

1 teaspoon garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon shallot, finely minced To taste Kosher salt To taste Freshly ground black pepper

~ Blend all ingredients together, Mix well.

Presentation

Chop lettuce, watercress, endive, and Romaine into bite-sized pieces. Toss together with the chilled dressing in a large wide bowl or platter. Arrange chives, tomatoes, chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, and cheese in rows over lettuce. Toss, serve, and enjoy!