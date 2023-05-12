Mother’s Day Salad

“My inspiration to become a culinary artist roots back to the artistic talents my Mother shared with me over all the younger years of my life.” “This salad of hers always makes me reflect back to how she taught me that the simple things in life are the most beautiful.”

Serves 4

Ingredients

½ pound Spinach, washed and air dried

1 pint Strawberries, cleaned and thinly sliced

2 ounces Almonds, sliced and, lightly toasted

Dressing Ingredients

½ cup Granulated sugar

2 tablespoons Sesame seeds

1 tablespoon Poppy seeds

1 ½ teaspoons minced onions

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon Paprika

¼ cup Cider vinegar

½ cup Extra virgin olive oil

Method

Add all the dressing ingredients to a large Mason jar and tightly secure the lid. Shake vigorously for up to a minute to mix and emulsify (thicken), the dressing. Chill until ready to use. Be sure to shake the dressing to mix before each use.

Presentation

In a bowl, toss the fresh spinach with the dressing and then toss in the strawberries and almonds.

Lovingly place the salad onto chilled salad plates making sure to show the beautiful berries and almonds.

Garnish with a fresh strawberry.