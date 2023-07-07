Summertime Caprese Salad with Prosciutto

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Serves 2

Salad Ingredients

2 each Medium sized, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, sliced approximately into ¼ inch thick

12 ounces Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced approximately into ¼ inch thick

2 cloves Fresh garlic, minced

1 each Small fresh shallot, minced

1 bunch of Fresh basil leaves

2 ounces Shaved Prosciutto Ham

1/8 cup Aged Balsamic Vinegar reduced to a syrup, the recipe follows

2 tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil

As desired Freshly ground black pepper, and Kosher salt

Balsamic Reduction

In a small saucepan over medium to medium-low heat bring one cup of good-quality Balsamic vinegar to a soft boil. Continue to reduce for about 10 – 15 minutes or until it becomes the thickness of syrup and coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and let cool at room temperature. This process will work for any amount you wish to prepare from a cup to a whole bottle.

Note – Balsamic Glaze can also be purchased at many markets already prepared.

Method and Presentation

On a chilled salad plate, drizzle the olive oil lightly across the bottom. Assemble the salads by shingling the tomato, basil leaves, and cheese slices, (alternating and slightly overlapping one another). Sprinkle lightly with the shallots and garlic and drizzle very lightly with the balsamic vinegar glaze. Place a few ribbons of Prosciutto ham on the plate as a garnish. Place the salads in the refrigerator until ready to serve.