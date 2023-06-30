All American Grilled Foot Long Bean and Slaw Dog

“We salute the USA with two of America’s favorites on an All-American Foot Long dog”!

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Baked Beans Ingredients

2 tablespoons Vegetable oil

¾ cup Sweet onion, chopped

¾ cup Red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

¾ cup Yellow bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

¾ cup Green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

¾ cup Orange bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

3 each Garlic cloves, minced

1 pound Pork sausage, hot (can use mild if preferred)

1 pound Bacon, cooked, chopped

1-(15oz.) Black beans drained

2-(22oz.) Bush’s brand Southern BBQ seasoned beans

1-(22oz.) Bush’s brand Smokehouse seasoned beans

1 cup Barbecue sauce, use your favorite!

1 ½ tablespoons Smoked garlic seasoning

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Method

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the bacon and sauté until lightly browned. Next, add the sausage and continue cooking until it begins to brown. Next add the bell peppers, onion, and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until the sausage is browned, and the vegetables are tender, about 5-8 minutes. Add all the beans, barbecue sauce, and smoked garlic seasoning. Allow to come to a nice simmer and cook an additional 5 minutes stirring frequently enough so they do not stick to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a baking dish and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Slaw Ingredients and Process

6 cups Freshly shredded garden cabbage

¾ cup Celery, finely chopped

1 each Small red pepper, finely chopped

½ cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon celery seed

Mix all the dressing ingredients and then toss with the cabbage mix. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes to chill and allow the flavors to get to know each other!

Presentation

Grill your favorite hot dogs just the way you like them and place them in a sturdy bun. Right before serving, spoon some of the beans on top and then crown with the crunchy slaw and enjoy!