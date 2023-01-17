PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Chelsea Handler’s latest tour will be stopping at the Peoria Civic Center.

According to a Civic Center press release, Handler will perform on April 13. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and New York Times best-selling author.

She is known for her seven-year run as host of Chelsea Lately, she recently won “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards.