Chemical spill shuts down roads in Peoria’s southside

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A chemical spill on the rails in Peoria has temporarily shut down traffic.

The Peoria Police Department has shut down Adams Street between Oregon and Griswold Streets as a precautionary measure.

There is no word on what is leaking, but railroad officials are on the scene and said there is no immediate danger to the people who live and work in that area.

However, workers in the area are being asked to evacuate to allow for faster cleanup.

Alternative routes of travel are encouraged.