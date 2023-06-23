CHENOA, Ill. (WMBD) — The drought in Central Illinois is already causing negative consequences in the region, such as in the city of Chenoa. While the dry ground is affecting the city’s infrastructure, the city has long had issues with their water.

Residents were recently under a boil order, and while it has since been lifted, city officials want to fix the problem. The only issue is a lack of funding.

“It’s hard for us to pay for anything, so it pretty much has to be a grant type of situation where we can get money to help, and we’re not the only town like this, there’s a lot of small towns that don’t have the income or the available finances to do this,” Chenoa Mayor David Shane said.

While the drought hasn’t helped places like Chenoa, the city has old infrastructure. The city’s water commissioner said that the process to get the funds is a tedious one.

“We’ll reach out to try to get some help, but it always takes forever, and every time you have the water main breaks like we do now, we spend 60 grand on outside contractors, we never get ahead, and we spend all of our money just patching instead of trying to repair,” Joe Moreland said.

For Chenoa residents such as Lucy Brown, who has lived in the city for over 60 years, water problems have been persistent.

“The mains are old, I’m sure they’ve been in here for years and years, it affects us as far as our drinking quality, we do not drink Chenoa water we buy water,” Brown said.

Mayor Shane said he has been calling around for help, whether it be Representative Darin Lahood’s office or Governor Pritzker’s, as well as the EPA.