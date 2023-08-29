MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chenoa Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers was involved in a crash on I-55 near Towanda on Monday evening.

Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded to the two-vehicle crash which involved the officer in a Chenoa Police squad car. The officer reportedly ran off the roadway and came to a stop after it rolled upside down in the median.

The Illinois State Police said the officer was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is said to be uninjured.

The Chenoa police said the officer was treated for minor injuries and a possible concussion and was released from the hospital Monday evening.

The ISP and Chenoa Police Department have released no further information on the crash.

ISP Troop 5 is investigating the cause of the crash.