BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chestnut Family Health Center hosted a wellness fair in West Bloomington Thursday. The first fair was in 2019, but because of delays from the COVID pandemic, this was only the second time the clinic was able to host a wellness fair.

Kids were able to get dental and physical exams in preparation for school starting next week. Adults were also able to get some screening that included blood pressure and blood glucose checks. Since West Bloomington is considered a food desert, residents had the opportunity to do some grocery shopping. There were also some fun dancing and double-dutch performances.

Austin Howald, Director of Integrated Community Services, said they want to show the community that there are resources in their neighborhood.

“We try to treat the whole person. We do substance use, we do primary care, we do psychiatry, we do case management, social services, transportation, we do the whole nine yards,” he said. “So when we see someone come in, see what our partners in the community, see what we’re able to do, and make sure people are walking away with something then that is a huge win in my book.”

Howald said the fair coincides with back-to-school activities and National Health Center Week. He said they hope to host a fair annually.