Chestnut Health Systems preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local health care provider is testing its readiness to administer COVID-19 vaccines if one becomes available.

Wednesday, Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington provided free flu vaccines to its employees. Health officials say giving the flu vaccine now will help them become more prepared for when a COVID-19 vaccine is created.

Chestnut Health Systems director of marketing and communications Lori Laughlin says the McLean county health department made them a “Closed point of distribution”. Meaning when a vaccine is released it only allows them to give it to their patients, clients, staff members, and the staff’s family.

“They were asked to fill out a form in advance if they are going to get a flu shot and if they are not getting a flu shot then we asked to come and walked through the line anyway just to help us test the system and see what good a job we do,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin also says this would relieve other community sites that would distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Chestnut could administer more than 3-hundred COVID-19 vaccines when it’s available.

