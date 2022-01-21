Chi Family Express owners excited to be open in Bloomington, expanding from Lincoln location

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chi Family Express Co-Owners Kevin Chi and Jacob Konczyk said their establishment is an expansion of Kevin’s family restaurant located in Lincoln, which has operated for about 30 years.

Chi and Konczyk said the carry-out-only service is due in part to the size of their location, but added they found while expanding during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people prefer take-out and delivery options.

Konczyk said doing carry-out also helps them keep their operating costs down, and added, in their first week of operation, many members of the community have reached out to give them support.

“And I think that’s also what makes it so rewarding because we know how much work we’ve put into this, how much time has been spent, money’s been spent, and to see people excited about it, and talking about it, it makes us realize, this is a good thing that we’re doing, this is paying off,” said Konczyk.

Chi Family Express is located on General Electric Road in Bloomington and is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.