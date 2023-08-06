PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tom Waddle, Marc ‘Silvy’ Silverman, Jeff Joniak, and Tom Thayer will be making their way to Peoria Aug. 14 for the Greater Peoria Tailgater, a preseason partnership event between Choose Greater Peoria, ESPN Chicago, and the Chicago Bears Radio Network.

Choose Greater Peoria said the Chicago Bears alum and voices are part of the ESPN Chicago and Chicago Bears Radio Network duo that will be broadcasting live from the Peoria Riverfront Museum from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Choose Greater Peoria is a movement that was created to bring more outside attraction to Peoria by hosting events such as the Tailgater. The movement leaders are happy to host the event as they also hope the Peoria area community together.

“Those of us who live in and around Peoria know it’s a great place to live, work and play,” said Misty Dykema, Principal at Simantel. “The reach of the Chicago Bears Radio Network lets us share that message in Chicagoland, across Illinois, and throughout the region. And a tailgate party is a great way to bring everyone together in support of our community.”

The Greater Peoria Tailgater event begins at noon, and it will be the first and only preseason event of its kind, according to Choose Greater Peoria.

“ESPN Chicago is excited to partner with the great city of Peoria and the Choose Greater Peoria movement,” said Danny Zederman, Director of Content with ESPN Chicago at Good Karma Brands. “We are thrilled to bring the Waddle & Silvy show with special guests Super Bowl champion Tom Thayer and play-by-play voice Jeff Joniak to the beautiful community of Peoria. It’s going to be an amazing experience for us and them.”

The Choose Greater Peoria website has a full list of all activities that will be taking place throughout the day. Some activities include an NFL-style combine, free giveaways, photo opportunities, food trucks and bars, and yard games. The event is free to attend.