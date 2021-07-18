Chicago couple expands sanitizing business with a new location in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s a new business in town and it’s called Zeus Sanitizing Solutions.

From cleaning your home to business the Chicago couple Bryant and Barbara Hendrick said they’re hoping to bring more than just jobs to the East Bluff.

“This is not about us, this is about our community, it’s about making sure each and every employee can pay their bills, it’s about what we just had… our scholarship giveaway that’s what it’s about, service to the community,” said Hendrick.

Bryant and Barbara Hendrick welcomed the community Sunday for a grand opening at their new location in Peoria’s East Bluff. Aside from the ribbon-cutting, a scholarship was also given out.

“On behalf of Zeus Sanitizing Solutions $1,000 dollars goes to Kendall Powell.”

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali also made an appearance and showed her support.

“Bryant and Barbra I’m so excited about your new business coming to Peoria, can you tell me about how you are going to get employees,” asked Mayor Rita Ali.

The Hendricks said they hire within the community, and for people who are looking for a job, they have positions open. Two current employees said it’s an environment that encourages growth.

“I put an idea out there and they take it and they got with it so being heard is great,” said Alexandria Morris.

Morris says it also encourages diversity within the community.

“You don’t hear a lot about black-owned businesses in this area and not just that but cleaning,” said Trinity Morris.