Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to speak at Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. — For the first time, a Chicago mayor is visiting Peoria.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be sharing her story at Bradley University on Wednesday. She will be the keynote speaker at Bradley’s Institute for Principled Leadership (IPL) in Public Service’s Women in Leadership luncheon.

The program is hosted by the IPL, in honor of the university’s founder, Lydia Moss Bradley.

Lightfoot won the election back in April of this year, and is the city’s first black female mayor.

The event will take place in the Peplow Pavilion of the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on campus. It is not open to the public.