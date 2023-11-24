MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Several crews were on the scene of a chicken coop fire Friday morning in rural Mapleton, according to Logan-Trivoli Fire Chief David Tuttle.

Tuttle said crews were called to the area of West Riekena Road at approximately 8:26 Friday morning.

As the department responded, they found a chicken coop totally involved in the fire, along with a large machine shed next to it.

The fire was also next to a large propane tank, but crews were able to keep it contained to the coop and the machine.

The coop and the shed were consumed by the fire, Tuttle said. As the coop was wooden, it was completely destroyed. The shed was a metal building and remains standings, but all the contents inside were destroyed.

Tuttle said the chickens were able to be rescued and one turkey died in the fire.

He said Brimfield, Elmwood, Farmington, and Timber-Hollis fire departments, along with Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Advanced Medical Transport, responded to the fire to assist.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental and the damage is estimated at $60,000.

Tuttle said the homeowner received minor burns as he was trying to rescue chickens and a turkey out of the coop. He was treated at the scene.