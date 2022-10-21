Chicken Enchilada Soup

This yummy soup is a burst of enchilada flavors that will be sure to warm you up during the fall months!

Ingredients

2 cups (14 ounces) of cooked and shredded chicken breast

1 cup chopped white onion

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1 cup canned no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed

1 – 14 ounces can no salt added diced tomatoes

1 – 4 ounces of canned diced green chilies

1 – 15 ounces can of 100% pure pumpkin

3 cups mild red enchilada sauce

3 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

Place all ingredients in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.

Serving ideas: Top with crushed tortilla chips, light sour cream, and light shredded cheese.

Serves 10



Nutrition Information

Per 1 ½ cup serving

Calories: 160

Total Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Sodium: 540 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 19g

Dietary Fiber: 4g

Total Sugars: 5g

Includes 1g of Added Sugars

Protein: 16g

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.