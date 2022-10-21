Chicken Enchilada Soup
This yummy soup is a burst of enchilada flavors that will be sure to warm you up during the fall months!
Ingredients
2 cups (14 ounces) of cooked and shredded chicken breast
1 cup chopped white onion
1 cup frozen corn kernels
1 cup canned no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed
1 – 14 ounces can no salt added diced tomatoes
1 – 4 ounces of canned diced green chilies
1 – 15 ounces can of 100% pure pumpkin
3 cups mild red enchilada sauce
3 cups unsalted chicken stock
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
Place all ingredients in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.
Serving ideas: Top with crushed tortilla chips, light sour cream, and light shredded cheese.
Serves 10
Nutrition Information
Per 1 ½ cup serving
Calories: 160
Total Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Sodium: 540 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 19g
Dietary Fiber: 4g
Total Sugars: 5g
Includes 1g of Added Sugars
Protein: 16g
