Local restaurant owners pay higher prices for chicken wings as demand rises ahead of Super Bowl

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Not everyone enjoys Super Bowl Sunday for the sports. For many, the star of the show is food.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports its cold storage stock of chicken wings is the lowest its been in a decade.

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat a record 1.42 billion chicken wings on Sunday.

Brian Alwan, the co-owner of Alwan & Sons Meat Company in Peoria Heights, said he saw an increase in customers stocking up for the big game. He says there are two Super Bowl staples.

“I think by far, for us is chicken wings,” Alwan said. “Followed up by ribs.”

Ryan Hunt, the owner of Peoria’s Fieldhouse Bar and Grill, said the price of chicken usually peaks around this time of year. He said the price stays high for a month around the Super Bowl.

“How we buy them they’re actually about $3 a pound right now,” Hunt said. “And we get them in 40 pound boxes. And that’s about double what they normally are for us.”

Hunt said this year’s spike in cost is more drastic and is about 20 or 30 percent higher than usual.

Hunt says with indoor dining gradually reopening, the expensive poultry is not taking too big of a financial toll on the restaurant.