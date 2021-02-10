Chiddix Junior High School to receive geothermal energy system

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Chiddix Junior High School in Normal is on its way to getting an upgrade in its heating and cooling system.

McLean County Unit 5 board members voted to move forward with two projects, which will pave the way for the junior high to receive a geothermal energy system.

The school’s current HVAC system needs an upgrade, and the geothermal energy system will allow the school to receive heating and cooling from the ground, cutting costs for the district by reducing gas and electric use.

“We have to do this because we are going to be affecting the education of the students, the staff that’s there, and quite frankly the health of the building,” said board member Mike Trask.

Both projects are expected to be completed before classes start next fall.