PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the meeting, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria gave a report on how crime has gone down from Jan. 1-April 7 2022 as compared to that time last year.

“From last year 2021 compared to this year, we are seeing that our numbers are going down, about 58% for shooting incidents, we are down 56% for shooting victims, we are down 50% for shooting murders, and we are down 14% for all murders,” Echevarria said.

Echevarria also shared information on the nine directed patrols the police have conducted since Jan 5. Those patrols have resulted in 102 arrests, 16 weapons seized, and 469.8 grams of drugs seized.

Also during the meeting, the committee also voted to hold its May meeting in a hybrid model, allowing anyone who wants to attend the meeting in person, instead of virtually, to meet at the Peoria Police department.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting virtually can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.