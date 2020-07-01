Peoria Chiefs General Manager addresses season being canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Minor League baseball season for the Chiefs has been canceled due to concerns for public health during the COVID-19.
General Manager Jason Mott discusses the cancellation in this Facebook video:
