Peoria Chiefs General Manager addresses season being canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Minor League baseball season for the Chiefs has been canceled due to concerns for public health during the COVID-19.

General Manager Jason Mott discusses the cancellation in this Facebook video:

