Child hit by bullet testifies against man accused of killing his father

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A key witness in a triple murder case is still in grade school- and a victim of the shooting himself.

Wednesday, a child testified against Sydney Mays, the man who is accused of killing his father and two others on Father’s Day weekend in 2018.

At the time of the shooting on June 18, 2018, the child was 4-years-old. He was allegedly shot in the leg by the defendant and as a result, can no longer walk.

Wednesday, during Mays trial, the court presented a video interview with the child where he could be heard telling detectives it was a man who shot his father.

“He shot him,” he said in the video.

Detective John Highland took the stand and told the court he interviewed the then-toddler in August of 2018, two months after the incident, at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

At first, the child did not want to talk, Highland said, but he eventually opened up.

On day three of his trial, two other men who were with Mays right after the shooting took the stand and told the room Mays did not act like he just shot and killed three people.

The state is accusing Jaquan Howard, Mays’ cousin, of driving the car that got Mays out of the area.

Howard said his cousin texted him and asked for a ride to Peoria, but the car broke down on the way. A state trooper came to the scene and Mays was calm around the police, Howard said.

Aside from when he first picked up his cousin, Howard said there was little talk about the incident.

“I heard him say, ‘Drive cuz, they shootin.’ So I got to driving,” he said. “I didn’t see nobody, hear any gunshots. None of that.”

In the courtroom, the state showed video of the interaction between state police and Mays.

Mays’ attorney argued his client was talking to a police officer and did not appear nervous.

No verdict has been reached yet. The trial will continue tomorrow at 9 am.