PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A child is in stable condition after they were shot in an incident near Frink and Main Streets Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police located a child who was shot in the leg in a home at approximately 1:42 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No other information has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.