PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One girl was injured after a shooting near California and Ravine Ave. Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police Officer on the scene, the girl was shot in the buttocks at approximately 1 p.m. by an individual wearing a mask.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene, no other suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.