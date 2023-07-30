PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Albany.

According to a press release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke that was seen coming from the front porch and front door.

Crews entered the single-story home to begin a search as other crews began to put out the fire.

It was initially reported that there may have been occupants in the home, but as crews searched inside, they did not find anyone.

A truck company cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the home and to release heat and products of combustion.

The fire investigator was brought to the scene but has not announced the cause of the fire yet as it is still under investigation.

There was one minor child who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but the injury was reportedly not life-threatening.

The damage to the home is expected to be around $75,000.