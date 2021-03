PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five people are displaced after a child played with a lighter Sunday and caused an apartment fire in Peoria.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, at around 8 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to 2725 W. Trewyn for an apartment fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in five minutes, and everyone escaped.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was contacted to help the adult and four children.

The estimated damage is $150,000.