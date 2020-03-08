Child plays with lighter, causes house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family is staying with neighbors after a child caused their home to go up in flames.

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to 11105 N. Country Ridge Ln. just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Responding crews said smoke was coming from the front and side of the two-story home.

All five occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported but crews said the house received extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

It was determined the fire started because a child was playing with a lighter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Docs v. Fire Hockey Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Docs v. Fire Hockey Game"

Rescuing a great horned owl in East Peoria

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescuing a great horned owl in East Peoria"

67-year-old man votes for the first time

Thumbnail for the video titled "67-year-old man votes for the first time"

Central Illinois RV Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central Illinois RV Show"

House fire in Dunlap

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Dunlap"

Bradley Advances to MVC Tournament Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Advances to MVC Tournament Final"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News