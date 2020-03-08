Child plays with lighter, causes house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family is staying with neighbors after a child caused their home to go up in flames.

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to 11105 N. Country Ridge Ln. just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Responding crews said smoke was coming from the front and side of the two-story home.

All five occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported but crews said the house received extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

It was determined the fire started because a child was playing with a lighter.