PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted on child pornography charges Tuesday.

Grand Jury documents show Dontorrion Terrell Stuckey, 30, is facing one count of child pornography.

The court alleged Stuckey knowingly had a photo or visual reproduction of a child he should have known to be a minor in an explicit position.

His bond is set at $40,000 and his arraignment date is March 17.