BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 12 CASAnova’s in McLean County are competing for the crown.

They’re raising money for the McLean County Child Protection Network, which will be donated to the national organization, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children or CASA.

The fundraiser tasks 12 influential people in McLean County to each raise $1200, that’s the cost per child for CASA advocacy.

Each dollar donation equals a vote, and on May 13, the votes will be tallied up, and the winner will be crowned king or queen of CASA.

Leaders with the Child Protection Network said the services CASA provides for a child with advocacy needs are paramount.

“I think there are lots of people that come in and out of a child’s life throughout that time, and there are a lot of people that they see, and they don’t see, or they see every once in a while, and the CASA’s are just someone who can be there all the time,” said Erin Jennings, Director of Development for the Child Protection Network.

Those looking to support one of the 12 CASAnova’s can do just that on the McLean County Child Protection Network website, under the CASAnova Competition for the Crown tab.