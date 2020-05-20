Child shot in the chest in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A young boy was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in Peoria, police said.

Spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department Amy Dotson said the boy, either 8 or 9, was shot around 4 p.m. in the area of N Maryland St. and E Archer Ave. The initial call that was made said the boy was shot with a BB gun, however, when police arrived they learned the child had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dotson said the boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood was not called to the scene.

Neighbors said they were surprised to see an investigation to this scale happening, as the area is populated with many families.

This incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

