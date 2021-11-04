Child vaccination appointments can now be scheduled in Peoria County

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11 have opened up Thursday, following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) decision to approve kid-size doses Wednesday.

Officials with the Peoria City/County Health Department said appointments can be scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 11.

Parents and guardians must accompany their child and have an appointment.

Those interested can schedule appointments through the department’s website by clicking here.

