Child vaccination appointments can now be scheduled in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11 have opened up Thursday, following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) decision to approve kid-size doses Wednesday.

Officials with the Peoria City/County Health Department said appointments can be scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 11.

Parents and guardians must accompany their child and have an appointment.

